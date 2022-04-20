Human Services Under One Roof, At Last

It's a small irony that work on the roof of Lakewood's Cove Community Center was not 100% complete, as of the ribbon-cutting on April 12. Because for many of those taking part in the ceremony, the greatest sense of accomplishment was one roof covering all of the city's human services, at last.

Most speakers at the ribbon-cutting referred to the decades of interest in bringing together the department's divisions of aging, youth, and early childhood at one location. State Representative Michael Skindell recalled ambitions toward this outcome from his years on Lakewood City Council, more than two decades ago. Mayor Meghan George honored several women in attendence, including Human Services Director Toni Gelsomino, for long careers making the department a success while advocating better facilities.

Gelsomino says that the department's work out of five different addresses will, finally, unite in one location at the Cove Center.