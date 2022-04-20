Homeless Jesus Arrives At Lakewood United Methodist Church

On Monday, April 11, the traveling Homeless Jesus statue arrived at Lakewood United Methodist Church. The installation of this artwork is intended to raise awareness of the unsheltered in our community. The traveling resin statue, along with a full set of six bronze statues, are owned by Community West Foundation. This set of statues were created by Canadian Timothy Schmalz and the six distinct figures are based on the scriptures in Matthew 25: 35 – 40, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you did it to me.” They were designed to spark conversations around social justice, privilege, compassion and empathy.

During the eight weeks that the traveling Homeless Jesus statue will reside at Lakewood United Methodist Church, the church will sponsor programs to highlight this important community issue. On Sunday, May 1, during the 10:00 am worship service, Rev Robin Dillon and Rev Laura Jaissle will interview Jonathan Gray, the Executive Director of Trials for Hope. Trials for Hope is a non-profit on the West Side of Cleveland whose mission is “to deliver dignity and hope to those who fall between the cracks, bringing wholesome food, personal care items and warmth to the Greater Cleveland Area.” Lakewood United Methodist Church has also recently sponsored a sock drive, collecting nearly 500 pairs of socks for those in need.

Stop by to visit the statue at 15700 Detroit Ave and to pray and reflect on how you might help the unsheltered in our community.