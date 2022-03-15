Engaging In Wellness Day On April 30 Free Event Aims To Help Students, Parents, And Others Prioritize Their Overall Health

The World Health Organization estimates that global anxiety and depression increased by 25% the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Locally, many people are still struggling with the effects of the isolation, stress and fear caused by the uncertainty of the pandemic’s reach.

In response, the Lakewood Council of PTAs teamed up with its counterpart organization, Lakewood City School District, to bring "Engaging with Wellness Day 2022" to the Lakewood community. The event takes place Saturday, April 30th from 10 am to 3 pm at Lakewood High School, 14100 Franklin Avenue in Lakewood, Door 32.

Mental, physical and spiritual wellness professionals from northeast Ohio will join employees of the school district to share ways to not only improve health, but look for signs that a loved one’s health may be in jeopardy. Staff members from Ebb & Flow Counseling, the Cleveland Clinic, Holistic Health Cleveland and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Cleveland are among the presenters.

Topics include identifying adolescent anxiety and depression, yoga as a way to lessen stress and trauma, proper diet and sleep, and the role of breathing and meditation. A dance demonstration will take place in the gym courtesy of The Beck Center. The schedule of presenters and their sessions can be found at the following link: https://sites.google.com/view/wellnessday2022/home.

Though targeted at adolescents and their parents, organizers believe the general public can benefit from the sessions.

“It’s an awareness-raising event for the community,” explains Lakewood Council of PTAs president Rachel Vuyancih, who envisioned the event after attending a mindfulness session for Lakewood City Schools staff. “Almost everyone has been affected negatively in some way by the pandemic.”

A paraprofessional who works with many special needs students at Garfield Middle School, Vuyancih is aware that her wellness affects how she does her job. She and Dr. Merritt Waters, Coordinator of Student Wellness for the District, and other staff and PTA Council members, tapped into some of the many wellness resources this community has.

The event is free and open to the public. Come for one session, or come for the whole day! No need to RSVP. Contact lakewoodcouncil@gmail.com with any questions.

Anne Schleicher is a longtime Lakewood resident, Lakewood High and Cleveland State graduate, and Lakewood Council of PTAs member.