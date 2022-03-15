Earth Day Cleanup is back in Lakewood! Please join Keep Lakewood Beautiful (KLB) and other volunteers at Lakewood City Hall on Saturday, April 30 from 9am to 11am. We’ll pick up litter and spruce up nearby city streets and public areas. KLB provides safety vests, grabber tongs, gloves, garbage bags and buckets. No preregistration is necessary, just come if you can. We strive to keep this a family-friendly event, children are welcome; we’ll find a safe spot for them to participate. We’re giving away free trees!

Hope you can join us in keeping our beautiful city beautiful.

Also mark your calendars for the return of KLB’s Humus and Perennial Flower sale. It’ll be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Lakewood Park skate parking lot from 9am to noon.

Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram by following @KeepLakewoodBeautiful.

KLB is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to working with our fellow citizens on recycling, litter prevention and beautification. We are always looking for new board members, volunteers and ideas. Contact information can be found through the Keep Lakewood Beautiful page on the city website.