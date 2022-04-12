Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Baseball

April 14, 2022



Rangers vs Rocky River Pirates



In the face of a steady, chilly, punishing Lake Erie wind, the Lakewood Rangers Baseball squad (4-4, 2-0 GLC-West) battled to a hard fought, well deserved 10-6 win over the always tough Rocky River Pirates. The elements were hostile—first game on a grass field this year--but the Rangers jumped on the Pirates early with a four run first inning, with key hits from Will Hyatt and Mason Ivinskas. From that point forward, it was a back and forth battle. In a true team effort, the Rangers prevailed due to contributions from numerous players. After the Pirates stormed back to take a 6-5 lead, senior Will Hyatt blasted a homer over the left field fence to tie the game. Junior Eli LaDue, who had several sparkling plays at short, tripled and scored when River mishandled a relay. Sophomore clean up hitter Aiden Maxwell had two more hits, an RBI, and used aggressive base running to secure a key insurance run for the Rangers in the 7th inning.



In tough conditions, every defensive play mattered, and the Rangers got key plays from third baseman Luke Jablonowki, catcher Ben Jablonoski (always strong behind the plate, Ben threw out a wood-be stealer), second baseman Keegan Schroeder, center fielder Emmett Frantz and left fielder Lucas Winters.-

For all the defense and hitting, three relief pitchers were perhaps the most vital to the win. Junior Simon Gilchrist pitched 3 strong innings, followed by shut out innings from senior Danny Art and junior Colin McCrone, who retired the side in order to close out the win. Gilchrist also drove in the go ahead run, breaking the 6-6 tie, with a line drive sacrifice fly.

Despite the cold, it was a warm atmosphere for the Lakewood Rangers across the bridge. Parents were out in force, undeterred by the hostile weather, as were student loyalists Grace Hoppel and Kaia Schroeder, among others. Rocky River is a very fine opponent in any sport. Their programs are good across the board and offer a great rivalry and a good measuring stick. The Girls Softball team, led by sophomore Mia Carroll-Greeves, also defeated the Pirates tonight (9-0). This fall, the football team won the Battle of the Bridge and the Boys Soccer team reclaimed the Riverwood Cup. Great wins tonight—here's to more. Long Live Lakewood.









April 12, 2022



Rangers vs Valley Forge



Lakewood Rangers senior right hander Will Hyatt made history tonight, pitching a masterful 8-0 complete game no hit shutout over Valley Forge while tying the school record for strikeouts in a game (16/Tom Mayer) that has stood since 1984.



Will also hit well in the double header sweep. Junior Luke Jablonowski got the win in game one (11-1) with Danny Arth closing it out on the mound. Many Rangers contributed offensively, including senior Lucas Winters, juniors Luke Mason, Eli LaDue, Colin McCrone, Emmett Frantz and Mason Ivinskas, along with sophomores Aidan Maxwell and Andrew Krankowski. Lakewood (3-4, 2-0 GLC-West)



