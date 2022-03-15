Councilman Rader Endorses Nina Turner For Congress

I’m voting for Nina Turner for Congress, in the May 3 primary. I encourage you to join in supporting a champion for Lakewood and our progressive values.

I filed to run for Congress, myself, because when the filing deadline for candidates arrived, districts were still up in the air. If that sounds like doing things backward—candidate deadline first, maps later—I couldn’t agree more.

The Republican leaders in Ohio who have drawn one illegal, gerrymandered map after another have created an unreasonable situation for everyone. People are still fighting to get the fair districts that voters demanded, and which voters deserve. Cuyahoga County’s West Side, which has been broken into separate districts for years, may be reunited once fairness and the law prevail.

But meanwhile, voting is underway in a primary in which Nina Turner is running to represent Lakewood and Cleveland, and she has my fullest support.

Nina has been fighting for the values we do our best to promote here in Lakewood for many years and has taken on the toughest battles in the Ohio Senate. She champions affordable housing and renter protections. She supports Medicare for All and pushes back against price increases for prescription drugs and healthcare.

Nina Turner has been an informed and respectful ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Just like our city, Nina is insistent that refugees are welcome here.

Nina stands and fights for environmental justice. Lakewood is fast becoming a more sustainable, resilient, and diverse place, through the efforts of many of us here at the local and grassroots level. We need leaders like Nina in Congress who will partner with us to fight climate change and make sure no one is left behind.

Above all, Nina Turner is on the side of working people, not big money. Restoring an economy that works for Lakewood, and communities like ours, needs fighters like Nina.

Let’s vote our values, with Nina Turner for Congress!

Tristan W. Rader has served on Lakewood City Council since 2018. As one of Lakewood’s At-large Councilmembers, he serves the needs of the entire city and helps individual residents with all kinds of issues.