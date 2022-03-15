Club Seat Tickets For The Guardians, Catered Dinner Parties, Golf Outings!

These are just a few of the great items you could pick up in the Winner’s Circle at the Rotary Club of Lakewood-Rocky River Sunrise’s Derby Fundraiser! Get your tickets now for the Friday, May 6, Dinner/ Silent and Live Auction event at the “Track” in the Umerley Hall, 21016 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River. You will be “off from the Starting Gate” at 6:00pm. The “Featured Race” will be a delicious dinner and live auction. Funds raised will support the many service projects of the Club including annual Holiday Food Distribution, Trials for Hope, Food Pantries, 3rd Grade Dictionary Distribution, Youth Exchange Programs (sending dozens of youths to experience other cultures and welcoming dozens of youths into our homes and schools), Foster Care birthday bags & school backpacks, Nicaragua Student Supplies, Emergency Shelter Boxes, supporting children’s sight in Ukraine, and more.

Tickets are only $30 or $240 for a party of eight. RSVP with your name, address, phone number and email and your check payable to Lakewood/Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Foundation. The foundation is a 501c3 Corporation and $10 of each ticket is tax deductible.

Mail your ticket order today to: The Lakewood - Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Foundation; P.O. Box 16684, Rocky River, Ohio 44116. Help us Serve to Change Lives!

Larry Faulhaber is Public Image Committee Chair for Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Club