The Winners' Circle Will Be Crowded At The Sunrise Rotary Derby Fundraiser

There will be many winners at the Rotary Club of Lakewood-Rocky River Sunrise Derby Fund Raiser on May 6. You can ensure this will happen by attending the event!

Funds raised will support the many service projects of the Club. They include the annual Beck Center Clean-up, Holiday Food Distribution, packing and distributing food for Trials for Hope, stocking Food Pantries, 3rd Grade Dictionary Distribution, Youth Exchange Programs (sending dozens of youths to experience other cultures and welcoming dozens of young women and men into our homes and schools), Foster Care birthday bags & school backpacks, Nicaragua student supplies, emergency Shelter Home Boxes, supporting children’s sight in Ukraine, and more.

Please use the RSVP form below, make checks payable to Lakewood/Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Foundation and mail your ticket order today. The Foundation is a 501c3 Corporation and $10 of each ticket is tax deductible. If you cannot attend but would like to support Rotary with a donation you can also use the form below. Mail your check to:

Lakewood - Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 16684,Rocky River, Ohio 44116

Individual ticket price: $30. Table of eight: $240.

If you are interested in sponsoring a table and having your name in the program, please contact Eric Jolly at ericrjolly@gmail.com

Larry Faulhaber is Public Image Committee Chair for Lakewood Rocky River Sunrise Rotary Club.