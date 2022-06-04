The View From City Council

Council Meeting Highlights

Fireworks Use

In response to the passage of HB 172, which allows adults to use consumer grade fireworks on private property on specified days, the Administration proposed to Council amendments to our ordinance on Fireworks. Currently, no one is permitted to discharge, ignite, or explode any fireworks in Lakewood, unless they are a licensed exhibitor of fireworks authorized to conduct a fireworks exhibition. The proposed amendments delete sections of our ordinance that referenced Sections of Chapter of 3743 of the Revised Code that were altered or repealed by HB 172, which in effect means that our current rules stand, despite the change to Ohio law.

Medical Marijuana Fee Structure

The Administration informed Council that due to the passage of HB 110 we must amend the medical marijuana fee structure enumerated in Ord. 779.08. In addition to an annual license fee of $25,000 for the operation of a medical marihuana dispensary, Lakewood currently requires a fee of an amount equaling 1.5% of the licensee's gross annual sales above the amount of $1,250,000. The State now prohibits us from levying that additional fee based on the licensee’s gross annual sales. At a future Housing, Planning, & Development Committee meeting we will discuss possible replacement fee structures.

Andrews & Gladys Ave Water Infrastructure Improvements

The City will be removing and replacing the sewer system of Andrews and Glady Avenues as part of the Clean Water Lakewood Project. This is an important step in ensuring that wastewater does not discharge into Lake Erie. The City will also replace any lead-pipe main water service supply lines with copper water service lines at no cost to the homeowner. Both streets will also be repaved for the first time in 13 years and have new curbs installed.



This is a significant project that will lead to disruptions to residents that live on these streets. We are currently working to find alternative parking options for residents that do not have off street parking available to them. Construction will begin in May of this year and is expected to conclude in July, 2023.



If you would like to receive e-mail alerts about this project please email Collen Gillespie at colleen.gillespie@lakewoodoh.net. You can view updates about the project at https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/andrewsgladysproject/. You can view detailed notes from the public meeting about this project here: https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:cc239f38-d97f-3157-b0b2-9ef293db8c89



National League of Cities Congressional City Conference

I, along with Council President Dan O’Malley and 6,000 other municipal leaders, had the opportunity to attend the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington, DC. The focus of this conference was how to leverage funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the American Rescue Plan Act to improve and even transform our cities. I attended seminars about expanding broadband access and improving access to affordable housing, and learned from council members across the country about the successful programs that they implemented in their cities. I am excited to use what I learned to ensure that Lakewood continues to be a strong and vibrant city for generations to come.

Lakewood Police Department Annual Report 2021

The Lakewood Police Department recently released its annual report for 2021. While the country saw a significant rise in Violent Crime, the report shows that Lakewood’s Violent Crime Rate remained relatively flat in 2021. Lakewood’s Property Crime totals were down substantially as compared to the previous year.



You may notice in the report that jail costs increased, but that was due to our jail being closed for four months for renovations. This necessitated us to house inmates at the Solon Police Department and Portage County Sheriff's Office.



The Lakewood Police Department hired 17 officers in 2021 and continues to invest in training and technology. You can read the report here: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/2021PoliceAnnualReport.pdf

Contract Awards & City Purchases

2022 City Reforestation Program

A $131,600 contract was awarded to Greenleaf Group, Inc. to provide trees and installation services for the 2022 City Reforestation Program, including private property plantings. This contract allows the City to plant 400 new trees throughout the City at a cost of $329/tree. There was a $16/tree price increase from last year, as the company will now be including deer protection with its services. The contractors provide a warranty on the tree for 2 years after planting.



On that note, in 2021 Lakewood was again named, by the Arbor Day Foundation, a Tree City USA. This was the 45th year in a row that the City has received this award and demonstrates our commitment to our urban tree canopy.

Parking Lot Project at 11900 Madison

A $65,000 contract was awarded to Euthenics, Inc. for professional design services for the parking lot project at 11900 Madison Ave. The City is interested in installing a parking lot on this City owned vacant lot located at the northwest quadrant of Madison and Newman, in Birdtown.

2022 Hazardous Tree and Stump Removal Program

A $84,000 contract was awarded to Woodland Tree Service, Inc. for the removal of 18 hazardous trees as part of this year’s Hazardous Tree and Stump Removal Program. The base bid is $63,000 for the 18 trees, with the remainder of the funds allowing the removal of additional trees throughout the year if needed. There were no proposals submitted for the stump removal portion of the Request for Proposals, consequently the administration will be modifying the RFP. There are 160 stumps in the City that need to be removed, and it would take the Public Works Department 2-3 years to remove them if done in-house. In the meantime, Public Works will be identifying stumps in equity zones and attempt to have those removed first to put the City in a good position for free county tree plantings at those sites in the future.

Rear Load Refuse Truck Purchase

A $320,921 contract was awarded to Best Equipment Company for the purchase of a 2023 Crane Carrier LET-2 Crew Cab & Chassis with 29 Cubic Yard Read Load Packer Body. Fleet Manager James Holman indicated that lead times for refuse vehicles are currently over a year and this purchase will replace a 2005 model truck. Anticipated life span of a refuse rear load truck is 12 years. The new truck will use diesel fuel. Mr. Holman indicated that electric garbage trucks cost about $620,000 in the current market. Grants for electric garbage trucks will not open until this summer, with the selection of winners in October. The City will apply for these grants and will attempt to purchase an electric garbage truck next year. Lastly, the department will also purchase 2 side loaders for $221,082, which will leave only 5 units in the refuse fleet exceeding their 10-year window of useful life.