The last adventure to the North of Africa, Part 1. The trip.

Hello People! My name is Fernanda. You may have seen me around town or read my story in a previous issue of The Lakewood Observer. In the last article, I told you about the amazing talent of the students I met there. In this article about my experience in Africa I’m going to share with you the long trip that we took to get to the north of Mozambique to visit the Banana Plantation.

Around October of 2018, we were in the last period of our time in Mozambique, and I had heard from another volunteer that we could travel around and make some investigations that could provide valuable information for future volunteers or for the organization to improve their work in the country. My idea was doing an investigation of the banana farms in the north of Mozambique, which is a very interesting project because we would be able to see all the processes of the plantation and see more closely how life is for the people who work there, their routine, responsibilities, and how much support and help we would need to give to be part of this community.

This trip was very long, as you read in my previous articles, trips there are not comfortable and always take much longer to arrive at any destination. After 20 hours traveling, in a trip that should be 13 -14, we arrived in Nampula City in the north of Mozambique, but not our destination. We stayed there for one night, to rest and eat in order to keep traveling the next day to Cabo Delgado. The next morning we started traveling again, this time just for like 6 hours. When we arrived in Cabo Delgado, we realized that we also must take another short trip to get to the Banana plantation, but this time it would be a one hour ride on a motorcycle into the open field, including our baggage. We expected an uncomfortable trip, nonetheless, this was pretty amazing. While we were getting into the land, we saw hundreds of different colors in the sky at sunset.

In the middle of the trip, we stopped to get some water at a small village. When I was buying water, one man came to me to show me a turtle, it was so nice of him, until he explained that the turtle would be his family dinner. I instantly said, “Please don’t do that.” He started laughing at me and explained that it is normal in their culture. What he didn’t know was that I would not leave that village without the turtle. So, I offered to get him a bunch of different cans of food and rice in exchange for the turtle and explained to him that what I was offering was more food than that single turtle. Of course, he accepted, and I took the turtle. To continue with our trip, I put the turtle on my chest between my sweater and jacket, bad idea. The turtle was wild, so of course she did not like to be captive, even if I was about to let her free, so she started scratching me, it was very painful. Before we arrived at the banana farm, we stopped and set her free. I’m sure she was happy.

This is part five of a series of articles. Every article that I write and share makes me feel so much better when I don’t feel my best. Looking at these amazing memories makes me want to travel again!

