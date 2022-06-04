Starr Gazer

APRIL

ARIES: It’s all about you this month Ram, strut your finest Easter bonnet & show the world who you are, you’ll definitely be the first one out of the starting gate, luck is behind the scenes

TAURUS: Come out of the Bull Pen, you’ll want to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, networking in the community is where it’s at, keep things close to your chest until later

GEMINI: Luck is shining on the Twins career this month, we know you can be two places at once, so leave the office & help a local organization color Easter eggs, it’s a win-win for you

CANCER: The Sun is shining on the Crab’s career & Jupiter is waving its foreign magic wand, expand your horizons overseas…after all even the Easter Bunny comes out of its comfort zone

LEO: The Lion/Lioness just came into a bit of the Golden Egg, spend that extra cash, take a trip down the Rabbit Hole…you’ve got enough animals in that Jungle to handle your affairs

VIRGO: Now we know how particular you are, but the Easter Bunny just sprinkled some of that green & gold fairy dust on you, take that special someone out to dinner, lots of good eats here…

LIBRA: The focus for you is relationships & health, now you’ll just have to decide which one comes first, that’s a no-brainer, take it easy on the chocolate rabbits or you’ll be under the grass

SCORPIO: Where did you hide the Scorpion’s Easter basket? No one likes the “hunt” as much as you, use a little creativity, be of service & there may be some heart-shaped love in that basket

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur gives Peter Cottontail a run for his money on the adventure trail, but your lucky basket is found in the comfort of your home, make some deviled eggs & enjoy

CAPRICORN: The Goat is a hard one to pull away from the office, get outdoors, color your world with jellybeans, then you can put that serious rabbit to work once you get back home

AQUARIUS: You’re probably not a fan of the traditional marshmallow bunny, invite the community over & color your futuristic Easter eggs neon with added sparkly glitter, go crazy

PISCES: The Fish is celebrating in style, your second house of income is lighting up, spread a little bit of the silver dollar amongst the other fish in your sea, host Easter dinner at your pond

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com