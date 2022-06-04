Roosevelt Read-A-Thon Raises Over $11,000

Roosevelt recently wrapped up its monthlong PTA Read-a-Thon fundraiser and wow, did the students rock it!

With an initial goal of 20,000 hours read, the students collectively read 55,000+ hours and raised just over $11,000 for Roosevelt Elementary School PTA, Lakewood, Ohio!

Today was a day of celebration as each classroom's highest reader and fundraiser were treated to an ice cream party.

What a cool idea all around!