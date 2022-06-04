Paly Foundation: America’s Wolves And Tiger! Tiger!

During the month of April, The Lakewood Public Library is hosting the exhibits “America’s Wolves” and “Tiger! Tiger!” from the Paly Foundation, an organization dedicated to science-based education and natural conservation.

In “America’s Wolves,” learn all about the Red Wolf, the Gray Wolf, the Mexican Wolf and the Eastern Wolf, all native to North America. In “Tiger! Tiger!” explore the exciting world of tigers and learn about the innovative methods being implemented to make sure they continue to have a home in a balanced ecosystem. Explore how these animals benefit their habitats as apex predators and learn what it will take to save them.

These exhibits feature interactive games, quizzes and discussion points that are thought provoking and educational. “America’s Wolves” and “Tiger!Tiger!” will be on display in the Main Library second floor gallery from April 1 through April 30, 2022.