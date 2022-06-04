MetroHealth Holding Minority Men's Health Fair April 28

The MetroHealth System’s Minority Men’s Health Fair will be held be held from 5–8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in three locations. The free event will feature health screenings and education at:

MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center, 10 Severance Circle

MetroHealth Broadway Health Center, 6835 Broadway Ave., Cleveland.

The MetroHealth’s Main Campus Outpatient Pavilion, on West 25th Street in Cleveland

When I first envisioned the idea of a free health fair for minority men nearly 20 years ago, I did so because I wanted to do my part to help eliminate health disparities – that is, the higher incidences of disease and poorer health outcomes among different groups of people. As a urologist and kidney transplant surgeon, I’ve seen first-hand the devastating effects that happen when Black and other minority men don’t have early access to health care.

I founded the Minority Men’s Health Fair while working at Cleveland Clinic. After being there just shy of 28 years, I transitioned to The MetroHealth System in September 2021. In addition to seeing patients at the Cleveland Heights Medical Center and Lyndhurst Health Center, I am Medical Director of the Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity. My role allows me to take an active part in MetroHealth’s recruitment of diverse medical staff and in helping to shape MetroHealth’s first Minority Men’s Health Fair.

Although the word “minority” is part of the name, our event is fully inclusive. Men from all racial and ethnic backgrounds can take advantage of more than 30 free health screenings and health examinations for prostate cancer, hypertension, health disease, diabetes and dozens of other conditions and illnesses. Women are also invited to attend.

During my career as a physician, I’ve been honored to play a part in helping men take charge of their own health care. Never has the need for accessible preventive screenings and other health services been more critically important than they are today.

MetroHealth physicians and specialists will be on hand at the health fair to answer questions. Prescription medication assistance, health education and patient navigation services also will be available.

Visit https://www.metrohealth.org/mmhf to register to attend. You can also visit the page to sign up to be an event volunteer or to apply to become an event exhibitor.

Our work doesn’t stop when the health fair is over. Our goal is to make it easier for patients and their families to access quality and culturally competent health care. Black and Hispanic individuals are among the minority groups who are most often afflicted and burdened by a multitude of health disparities. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Early detection and prevention of many of these conditions is the key to saving lives and improving the quality of life for those most commonly impacted by health disparities.

Dr. Charles Modlin is a urologist and Medical Director of the Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity at The MetroHealth System. He is a former board member of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health and in 2020 he served on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Covid-19 Minority Strike Force.