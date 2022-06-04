LHS 12th Celebration Of History

Tonight, at our 12th Celebration of History, the Lakewood High School APUSH 9 students created magic.



We celebrated not the Civil War, although the end of slavery and the preservation of the Union give good cause, but the inquiry, commitment and creativity of our students. They played Civil War songs, made food, and created posters on topics such as Civil War Medicine, John Brown, Harriet Tubman, The Battle of Gettysburg, etc.



The enthusiasm of the many parents in attendance—along with school board members, administrators and fellow teachers—give one a hint as to why we have such incredible students.

Our students are not afraid to take on challenges, to put themselves out there in front of friends, parents etc. They inspire me. Long Live Lakewood.