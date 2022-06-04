LakewoodAlive Unveils “Knowing Your Home” Schedule for 2022

Free Home Educational Series Kicks Off April 7 with How to Contract a Repair

When it comes to your home, you are never alone. There’s no better time than now to take proper care of this important investment, and LakewoodAlive is here to help you every step of the way.

LakewoodAlive announces the schedule for the 2022 edition of “Knowing Your Home,” a free educational series focused on sustainability and home maintenance best practices empowering homeowners to tackle necessary repairs and improvements. Orchestrated by LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Program, this series is designed to benefit a wide range of residents:

Those considering a home DIY project

Those planning to hire a contractor

Those simply interested in better understanding how their home works

The ninth year of this popular home maintenance program features a collection of 13 workshops taking place from April through November led by experts within the industry. These workshops will cover a wide range of topics designed to educate residents regarding improvements and best practices for their homes. The best part? Each workshop is open to the public and free to attend.

The workshops comprising the 2022 schedule are held at unique locations around the community. Most are presentation format and those that can be held on location aim to offer a hands-on feel, providing homeowners step-by-step direction on how to complete specific repairs. The goal of this presentation is to help remove the guesswork from the daunting task of home repair and improvement projects, getting the work done correctly the first time, saving your precious time, sanity and money.

The 2022 season commences with “How to Contract a Repair” on Thursday, April 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This kick-off workshop for the ninth season of Knowing Your Home will focus on the process of working with a home repair/improvement contractor and getting a high quality finished project.



The season continues with “Managing Pests” on Thursday, April 21. This workshop led by Shawn Payne, owner of Lakewood Exterminating will be sharing his tips and tricks for dealing with everyday household pests. Shawn will also discuss how to identify pests in and around your home as well as best practices for sealing up your home to protect it from pests and wildlife.

Registration is also open for “Shrubs & Perennials” on Saturday, April 30. Join Paul Bilyk from Lakewood Garden Center for an educational workshop focused on how to choose perennials and shrubs making your Lakewood yard beautiful year after year.



Join LakewoodAlive on Thursday, May 5 for a unique trip to the Watershed Stewardship Center in Parma for a workshop on the benefits of rain gardens and native plants. The workshop will focus on how our gardens can feed pollinators, prevent erosion, and clean our waterways. Naturalist Peter Frank will teach us how our gardens can help protect our environment and will be giving us a tour of the gardens at the Watershed Stewardship Center.



To reserve your free spot in these upcoming Knowing Your Home Workshops visit: LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome or call 216-521-0655.

“We are excited to announce our 2022 season of Knowing Your Home workshops,” said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director. “This workshop series has grown considerably over the years but remains near and dear to us at LakewoodAlive. We truly hope this free series is able to prove helpful and useful for every Lakewood resident.”

Date

Workshop

Time

Location

Thurs, April 7

How to Contract a Repair

7-8:30 p.m.

Lakewood Public Library

Thurs, April 21

Managing Pests

7-8:30 p.m.

Lakewood Public Library

Sat, April 30

Shrubs & Perennials

10-11:30 a.m.

Lakewood Church of the Ascension

Thurs, May 5

Rain Gardens & Native Plants

6-7 p.m.

Watershed Stewardship Center at West Creek

Thurs, June 9

Aging in Place & Technology

7-8:30 p.m.

Lakewood Public Library

Thurs, June 23

Universal Design

7-8:30 p.m.

Lakewood Public Library

Thurs, July 21

Roofing Options & Best Practices

7-8:30 p.m.

1st Choice Roofing Company

Thurs, August 25

Outdoor Lighting

7-8:30 p.m.

Lakewood Church of the Ascension

Sat, September 10

Flooring Materials

10-11:30 a.m.

Cleveland Lumber Company

Thurs, September 15

Waterproofing Basics

7-8:30 p.m.

Lakewood Public Library

Sat, September 24

Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling

10-11:30 a.m.

Cleveland Lumber Company

Thurs, October 6

Windows

7-8:30 p.m.

Turner Technical Services

Thurs, October 20

Insulation & Weather Sealing

7-8:30 p.m.

Turner Technical Services

Now in its ninth year, LakewoodAlive’s “Knowing Your Home” series draws hundreds of attendees annually. Visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome to learn more. Our workshop series is generously supported by: City of Lakewood, Cleveland Lumber Company, First Federal Lakewood and Lakewood Public Library.

Please consider donating to LakewoodAlive to support this workshop series along with the other programs offered through the organization that helps us to accomplish our mission of fostering and sustaining vibrant neighborhoods. We appreciate your support.