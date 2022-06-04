Lakewood Loses Another Good One

Monday morning I received a call, “Jim, Madeline Cain passed away.” It took me back. I knew she was ill and getting worse, but some names are hard to hear mentioned when the Angel of Death comes calling.

Former Mayor Madeline A. Cain, was the first woman mayor to serve Lakewood, from 1996 to 2003. A dedicated pub- lic servant whose career also included tenure as Lakewood’s Clerk of Council and multipleterms in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Mayor Cain and I had a rough and tumble relationship. Riverside Drive redevelopment, the West End Development, to name a couple conflicts.

In those days Madeline was a massive frustration to me. But in her retirement she would stop by while walking her dog, talk, reminisce, and opine over the old days.

During the recent Lakewood Hospital debacle, she would stop by, and even with the onset of dementia, she would recall bits and pieces of her dealing with both the Cleveland Clinic and UH, and why the contracts were written the way they were. You could identify her various backgrounds while talking with her: teacher, administrator, mayor and the church would all come into play, as she would explain her thoughts and why.

By 2018 it was clear that she was struggling, and slowly losing her battle with dementia, until what came to her so naturally became difficult, if not impossible, to do.

You could see the comment register, but then you would watch it melt away.

Madeline, thank you for every minute you gave the city we both love. Thank you for the many early afternoon discussions.

You are loved and missed. God Speed.