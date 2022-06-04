Lakewood Launches Community Health Needs Assessment

How healthy is Lakewood? That’s the question the Lakewood Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) is hoping to answer.

The Lakewood CHNA will examine a variety of health and wellness factors (social determinants of health) among Lakewood Residents and develop an action plan to inform the delivery of equitable community programs and initiatives. Because we need to meet the needs of the entire community, this CHNA project aims to produce something comprehensive and actionable by the end of this year – a plan for more equitable programs and initiatives to serve all Lakewood residents.

The health of a city is determined by the people who live, work, and play there, and we hope to learn about the health of Lakewood by examining the social determinants of health. Resources such as food supply, housing, economic and social relationships, transportation, education, and health care all work together to determine length and quality of life.

Identifying Lakewood’s strengths and challenges will play a critical role in developing, implementing, and improving health-centered community programs and initiatives.

Community participation and input are essential to highlight Lakewood’s unseen challenges and determine how residents can best be served. Should you receive a survey in the mail, we ask that you please take the time to complete and return it so your input can be included. More information is available at: https://www.communitysolutions.com/lakewoodhealth/

