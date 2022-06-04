Kevin O’Boyle Memorial Scholarship For Former Foster Youth Now Accepting Applications For Fall 2022

Child and Family Advocates of Cuyahoga County (CFACC) is pleased to announce that the Kevin O'Boyle Memorial Scholarship for former local foster youth will be opening for applications April 1, 2022 for the Fall 2022 academic term.

Kevin was a Cleveland native, CFACC and Ohio CASA board member, and active CASA volunteer for 15+ years when he suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in June 2020. Kevin worked as a CASA volunteer with more than 20 foster youth in Cleveland and Chicago, and directed many to higher ed and job training programs as well as direct employment.



CFACC is poised to offer initial awards for up to four students for the fall 2022 academic term. Eligible students must be:

• currently enrolled in a formal post-secondary degree, vocational training or job certificate program in Cuyahoga County

• have a documentable foster child history of at least one year with CCDCFS

• have achieved 50% degree or program/certificate completion

• have documented financial needs based on the FAFSA filing and/or advisor recommendation concerning unique financial circumstances

• referred by their school or program advisor to apply

Former foster youth who are eligible student candidates for this scholarship award should be referred by their program advisor. This scholarship is only open to former foster youth served by the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services for educational services provided in Cuyahoga County.



The scholarship application and required reference & recommendation forms can be accessed at https://cfadvocates.org/scholarship-fund/. For additional questions about eligibility for the scholarship, please contact CFACC: info@cfadvocates.org or 216.325.7747.



