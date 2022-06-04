Good News About Lakewood Hospital Site

I have some fantastic news to share about the redevelopment of the former Lakewood Hospital site. This past Monday my administration presented the term sheet for the project to Lakewood City Council. I am pleased to share the details of the proposed development with you here in the Observer.

This agreement is a significant win for Lakewood on multiple levels, meeting the goals that our community set out during the initial visioning process. Those aspirations included community and economic development priorities for public space; high quality architectural & environmental design; diverse & affordable housing; active commercial uses; and workforce growth.

Key to the deal is an agreement for hometown company Roundstone Insurance to remain in Lakewood by occupying a new multi-story Class-A office building at the corner of Belle and Detroit Avenues. Roundstone is a rapidly-growing local business, with over 100 employees today and expectations to add 100 more in the next few years. Not being able to accommodate this growth at their current location, this site will serve as their new corporate home for years to come.

Other exciting aspects of the development project include:

A residential component that will add at least 200 new units with multiple housing types, including single-floor living and ownership opportunities. Of these units, at least 20% will be affordable and made available to income-qualifying households.

A public plaza for the people of Lakewood that provides first-class, programmed, year-round, multi-functional, community gathering, and event space will anchor Detroit Avenue and serve as a central front door to the project.

A parking garage that will serve the development and also provide additional public parking to address the overall needs in the downtown area of Lakewood.

Jobs and Increased Tax Base that support our city’s workforce goals and economic vitality, with approximately 300 employees that will pay employment taxes and support local businesses

Commercial and Retail Space that fills the footprint on the ground floor of the anchor office building will add energy and additional service / retail / restaurant options to the already bustling Downtown Lakewood business district.

Our City Planning and Development team will continue to work hand-in-hand with the development team to ensure that the final product meets our city’s high standards for design, materials, and planning. I want to express my gratitude to our development team of CASTO and North Pointe, as well as Roundstone Insurance. It has been a pleasure to deal with true professionals on this project who also make community benefit one of their priorities. We hope to see work beginning later this year. For more information on the project, including site plans, click https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/city-of-lakewood-recommends-plan-to-redevelop-former-lakewood-hospital-site/

Finally, consider joining us on Tuesday, April 12th at the new Cove Community Center for a ribbon-cutting and for the State of the City, where I will share more exciting news, updates, and accomplishments from the last year. I hope to see you all there.