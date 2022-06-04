Finding Real Hope In Times Of Trouble

While other boys were shooting hoops last summer, Lakewood resident Bryce Walden was learning to walk again.

At the end of 2020, Bryce received an emergency diagnosis of a large mass at the base of his brain. During the next several days, he had grueling surgeries. The bad news: he is now legally blind and has a permanent shunt to reduce fluid pressure on his brain. The good news: he is alive and with his family.

For Bryce and his parents, Jake and Rachel, their Bible-based faith and the hope of living forever on a beautiful, peaceful earth was their lifeline. “Honestly, in the hospital, I wasn’t scared at all,” said 12-year-old Bryce. “I knew that whatever happened, Jehovah would make it right in his promised paradise. I felt he was right by my side, keeping me strong.”

This spring, the Waldens join millions of Witnesses worldwide, inviting all to hear about that hope in a Bible-based lecture “Where Can You Find Real Hope” on April 3, 2022. The public is also invited the following week to the annual Memorial observance of Jesus Christ’s death on the evening of Friday, April 15, 2022.

Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at www.jw.org.