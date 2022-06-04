District Names New Athletic Director, Baseball Coach

Former Lakewood High math teacher and head basketball coach Robert D. Slone has been named the next Athletic Director for Lakewood City Schools. The Lakewood Board of Education approved the appointment at its March 21 meeting. Slone, whose three-year contract begins Aug. 1, 2022, will replace Sean Jackson, who will move to a teaching position with the District. Lakewood assistant coach Grant Graves was also named the new varsity baseball coach.

Slone is currently the associate principal of Cuyahoga Falls High School, where he oversaw the Black Tiger Remote Learning Academy for all CFHS students during the COVID school shutdown. Slone brings to Lakewood extensive teaching and administrative experience in addition to his impressive coaching resume. Prior to joining Cuyahoga Falls in 2004 as a math teacher, he served as St. Vincent-St. Mary High School’s athletic director.

Slone’s coaching credentials include four years (2000-2004) leading the Lakewood High boys’ varsity team. He took over a struggling program and turned it into a Plain Dealer Top 15 team three of his four seasons. He earned the Greater Cleveland Basketball Coaches Association and All Northeast Lakes District Coach of the Year honors in 2002. He repeated GCBCA Coach of the Year honors during his 11-year tenure as coach of the Cuyahoga Falls team.



Slone has had great success in his coaching career growing robust programs from elementary through high school. In Cuyahoga Falls, he grew the boys’ program participation from 57 to more than 400. Slone is eager to return to Lakewood and help continue to grow its athletic program.



“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to return to Lakewood as the next athletic director. I am who I am largely due to the time I spent coaching here. I learned how to win here, and that wasn’t always about what the scoreboard showed. We won because we built strong, lasting relationships; we played for each other, the school, and the whole community. I have built so many relationships at Cuyahoga Falls City Schools that will be hard to leave, but I truly feel like I’m coming home!” Slone said.

Slone is a graduate of Ohio University with a bachelor’s in Secondary Education and also holds a master’s in Educational Leadership from American College of Education.



Slone was not the only major athletic appointment approved at the Board meeting. Ranger assistant baseball coach Grant Graves was named head coach of the Lakewood High boys’ varsity team, replacing Mike Ribar.



Graves began coaching in the Ranger baseball program in 2017 and also assisted with the boys’ soccer program as the junior varsity coach. He has served as the travel league director for the Cuyahoga Valley Baseball Association’s Lakewood team since 2015. Graves, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from Ohio University, has served as a substitute and summer school teacher for the District and teaches social studies at Fairview High School.