Ascension Market Adds Free Bike Clinic And Rodeo, May 14

You and yours are invited to the fourth annual Ascension Market and Bike Clinic/Rodeo on Saturday, May 14th from 10:00am-2:00pm at Church of the Ascension on Detroit Ave.

Ascension Market is a favorite Lakewood tradition where you are welcome to bring anything you have that you’d like to sell from your home.

Downsizing or spring cleaning? Bring your extras!

No space for your own yard sale? Use ours!

Are you a crafter? Sell your wares!

Hunting for some new treasures? Come see what’s available and meet people from the Lakewood community!

Ascension will provide tables and some tents as they’re available. It is helpful but not required to call ahead to reserve a table (phone number below). Set-up begins at 9:00 AM. Set your own prices and sell at your convenience. A free will offering to the Church of the Ascension is welcome, but not required.

We will grill out during the event and an inexpensive lunch will be available.

Church of the Ascension is excited to partner for the first time with Bike Lakewood and Ohio City Bike Co-op to introduce a free bike tune-up as well as a rodeo for school-aged children to get bicycles ready for the season and teach road safety. The clinic is open for free small repairs to tires and chains for everyone’s bicycles. There will also be children-oriented activities available in our lawn by the playground. Thank you, Bike Lakewood and Ohio City Bike Co-op.,

We are also delighted to welcome officers from the Lakewood Police Department’s bicycle patrol who will be there to meet the community and register bicycles for the city.

The Market will take place on the front lawn facing Detroit Ave. and the Bike Clinic and Rodeo will happen in two of our three large parking lots behind the church building by the playground. If it rains, all activities will move inside.

Church of the Ascension is the longest-serving congregation in Lakewood, OH. We are an Episcopal Faith Church, a welcoming community regardless of race or sexual identity. God Loves You -- No Exceptions. It is important to us to give back to our community, so we hope you will come and bring everyone!

Church of the Ascension is located at 13216 Detroit Ave. Lakewood, (216) 521-8727.

Susan O'Donnell is Senior Warden at Church of the Ascension. She is an LHS graduate and lifelong resident of Lakewood. Leah Romanelli DeJesus (Seminarian and Candidate for Holy Orders) is being trained for the priesthood by Ascension.