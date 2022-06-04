2022 marks the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the transformative federal civil rights law that, among other things, opened up more equitable athletic opportunities to female high school athletes.



Recently, I wrote about the 1974-75 Girls Lakewood Rangers Basketball team (the first interscholastic one) and their leading scorer/rebounder, the late Laura Shestina. They played after school, had to use old, worn down basketballs (boy sized) and had no bus service for road games. They didn't get to play in the East Gym, so parents had to bring chairs.



In the 1970's, the Ranger Girls got little notoriety, but some girls where so outstanding that no amount of inequity could obscure them. Such was the case with Barbara Major ('79), the most accomplished female swimmer in Lakewood High School History. She was a four-time State Champion (50 and 100 Yard Freestyle as a junior and senior) and still holds school records in those events. Barb was an All-American at Stanford, and participated on two National Championship Relays. She finished 7th in the 100 Meter Freestyle at the 1984 Olympic Trials. But this was just the beginning for this incredible student-athlete.



Barb is now a magistrate judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. She assumed office on January 5, 2004. Judge Major earned her B.A. from Stanford University in 1983, and her J.D. from U.C. Berkeley in 1987. She started her career as a Law Clerk to Judge J. Lawrence Irving of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California in 1987. Between 1988 and 1990, she worked as an Associate for Bronson, Bronson & McKinnon. Her final position before her judicial appointment was as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California between 1991 and 2003.

For every Barb Major, there are 1,000, or more, Lakewood Rangers girls that never starred in college, participated in Olympic Trails, or even made the starting line-up. But Title IX, and fierce commitment/dedication, gave them a chance to train, compete and dream--and to begin to take up their rightful place alongside their brothers in positions of power and leadership.



But there is something more here than simply moving towards greater equity for female athletes. This is not a zero-sum game—we all benefit when the talents and aspirations of everyone are given the opportunity to blossom, and we all suffer when any segment of society is marginalized. Title IX, Barb Major and the other pioneering women helped all of us.