If you are a teacher, you know that every 4 years or so a new gimmick is visited upon us—who can forget "clear learning targets", "flipping the classroom", etc.? Many "new" techniques provide some help, but they usually over promise and under deliver. Often genuine in-person human interaction—the gold standard of education in my view—is usurped by the latest technological fad. The fad looses steam, another one comes along, and the cycle repeats. Techniques and technologies are no substitute for genuine pedagogy, although what constitutes genuine or even "good" pedagogy will never be fully settled, which is probably just fine.

But last year, when our district rolled out the vision of a Lakewood Graduate, something was different. The vision doesn't dictate techniques but is instead aspirational and transcends the day-to-day elements of the curriculum. I find it to be a beacon that encourages teachers to ground their lessons in foundational elements of engaged citizenship.

For instance, if I was now enrolled in AP Chemistry (that would be a serious scheduling error!) I would hopefully approach my struggles with a Growth Mindset (how could I get better?) rather than a punitive one (how could I be so bad at this—what is wrong with me?) Empathy is simply the cornerstone of all meaningful relationships. Critical Thinking is at the core of effective decision making, whether one is running a business, working in human services, or raising a family. All elements of the vision add up to being an engaged, aware, active citizen with a strong work ethic and a desire to serve others. The aspirations are sublime.

For my part, no lesson is ever fully satisfactory, no day is perfect. But the classroom isn't even the half of it. Students lead and run clubs, teams, performing arts groups, etc., providing so many opportunities to collaborate and grow. This years LHS History Club has been better than ever, with one fabulous student presentation after another.

All things considered, I'm not sure that any high school in Northeast Ohio offers a richer array of opportunities to grow into ethical, empathic and informed citizens than does LHS. This opportunity-rich environment is owed to the citizens of Lakewood, past and present, who have always had—and supported—our vision before it was a formal entity. In Ohio's most densely populated community, we understand that lifting one child helps all others. Our vision works—it's no fad, but is rather grounded in the most fundamental human aspirations to collaborate, lead and serve.

Long Live Lakewood