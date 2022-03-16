Upcoming H2O Events

H2O “Help to Others” is a youth volunteer program that is part of the City of Lakewood’s Division of Youth. We have a couple of events coming up and we’d like to share some information:

HOME ALONE – This is an innovative course created by high school leaders, designed for youth ages 9-12. In the words of senior HOME ALONE designer Greta Frantz, this program “has been specifically created to address the concerns that were commonly expressed by children of the same age during our data collection period. Based on these concerns, we found that our focus should be centered around six main topics: First Aid, Emergencies, Tricky People/Street Smarts, Routines & Siblings, Internet Safety, and especially due to the recent effects of Covid-19, Mental Health. While children are presented with researched information from high school students, parents attend a similar presentation from safety professionals. After each Home Alone program, we ask for feedback from parents and their children on what they have just experienced. In response to being asked what the best part of HOME ALONE is, one parent said, “gaining knowledge on some serious topics through the experience of small groups and with older students allowed our student to learn and grow in a safe environment.” The next HOME ALONE event will take place on Thursday, March 31st at Lakewood High School. Registration will open on March 9th.

Breakfast With the Bunny – This annual family favorite is returning for an in-person event after being adapted as a drive-through experience in 2021. There will be four seating times to enjoy a pancake breakfast served by H2O volunteers, take photos with the bunny, and bid on raffle baskets. Breakfast with the Bunny takes place at the Women’s Pavilion at Lakewood Park on April 9th, four reservation times between 8:30-12:45; registration will open on March 21st.

H2O Summer Service Camp – This popular day camp will have four sessions to choose from and each will feature a balance of volunteer service learning, socializing, reflection, and fun. They will have opportunities to go to a variety of service sites to learn about different needs and how they can be part of strengthening their community. Camp maintains a 6:1 ratio of counselors to campers, which means each group has a high-quality experience. Camp has a choice of four sessions from June-early August and registration will open the first week of April.

For each of these events, more information and registration links will be available on H2O’s page of the City of Lakewood website, found at H2OLakewood.org. Our social media will also be updated with notices and information. Questions are welcome; call 216-529-6045 or email emmie.hutchison@lakewoodoh.net for more details.

Emmie Hutchison is the Coordinator of the City of Lakewood's H2O "Help to Others" program.

H2O connects Lakewood youth with volunteer opportunities to develop a strong desire to SERVE the community. Nurtured by a culture of kindness, they LEARN valuable skills while helping others. They GROW into more engaged citizens empowered to make an impact in the world.