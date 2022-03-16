Ukulele Workshop In Lakewood

Mysteries of the Ukulele Revealed!



Ukulele Magazine calls Cleveland “one of the most rockin’ ukulele scenes in the country.” The Northeast Ohio Ukulele group will be rockin’ right here in Lakewood with Peter Luongo, one of the world’s most experienced and preeminent ukulele teachers. Peter founded the internationally renowned Langley Ukulele Ensemble - a student group that under his tutelage performed for 25 years at the Sheraton Waikiki Resort. Peter also taught the amazing ukulele artist, James Hill and was also prominently featured in the award-winning film, "The Mighty Uke."

Peter will present a two-hour workshop, “Unlocking the Mysteries of the Fretboard” which will help ‘advanced beginner’ to ‘advanced’ ukulele players learn to use the full fretboard to play chords, finger pick, continue to develop ear playing, learn ‘user friendly’ music theory, and play solos by combining melody and harmony.



Date: Monday, April 4, 7:00 to 9:00 pm

Location: The Horace Mann Elementary School Horace Mann Elementary School, 1215 W Clifton Blvd, Lakewood

Cost: $40 and includes an introductory Zoom session and a video link of the session!

For further inquiries or to Register email: peterluongoukulele@telus.net

The evening is sure to be stimulating, invigorating , inspiring, and a lot of fun!