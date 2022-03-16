"Songs For A New World" Review

Songs for the New World explores lifes' uncertainties and losses, but offers hope. The school experience has been in recovery for some time, from zoom dystopia, to hybrid models, and back to all-in--all the while with a heavy undercurrent of anxiety. But, like the mythical Phoenix, the Lakewood Rangers Barnstormers stormed back from the a 2-year hiatus with a heavy dose of hope and more, demonstrating once again the resilience of our students.

Traditions—in this case the sheer excellence of the Lakewood Performing Arts programs—are thankfully stubborn things. They don't die easily, and when challenged come back stronger than ever, thanks to our teachers (In this case Ms Brooks and Dr. Hankins), students and the power of tradition itself. Every Lakewood Ranger that ever played an instrument and/or sang a song owns a part of this magic.

On a personal note, I'm so grateful to get to see the seniors that I knew in Freshman APUSH get a chance to do what they love on a big stage. To finally see Eva Strazek (pictured front and center), who was one of the most fiery students in a wonderfully boisterous ninth period class, in her element was deeply satisfying. Same goes for seniors Ryder Crone and Amy Pilgrim.

All the singers/dancers—Madison Twining, Joe Twardesky, Alex Hodson, Eileen Brady, Ilana Darr, Sophia Gutierrez and Ava Bruening—brought energy and talent to the stage. The pit orchestra was vital to the show and was tremendous. Tonight was therapeutic.

Long Live Lakewood