Remembering Lakewood's title IX Pioneer Laura Shestina

Lakewood Ranger enthusiasts will fondly remember the exploits of our Athletic legends, such as Clark Graebner, Matt Fannin, Michelle Sikes and Barb Major. Each performed transcendently at LHS and went on to national and even international fame (Graebner was a Wimbledon semi-finalist.) Yet, before the mid-70’s, equitable athletic opportunities were denied to half the population. Title IX, and some barrier breaking women and girls, began to change that. Sikes and Major got their chance, and made the most of it—thanks in large part to the many pioneering women, including the late Laura Shestina.

Laura’s passing earlier this year (LHS ’75) did not go unnoticed by family and friends, who were graced by her 64 years of life. Her generosity and fierce loyalty were fully felt by her siblings, nieces and nephews who could always count on her to be there for birthday parties, graduation and of course their games. Though she had no children, Laura was a family first person.

But Laura, like many early women pioneers, has a little known yet vital athletic legacy. As a member of the first ever (74-75) Interscholastic Girls Basketball squad at Lakewood High School, Laura was the leading scorer (25 points per game, including a 50-point outburst vs Rocky River) and rebounder (13 per game). The Rangers went 11-1 that season, finishing 3rd in a truncated regional tournament. A state-wide OHSAA Girls tournament was started the year after Laura graduated.

LHS Hall of Famer Coleen Kelly Moran (’76), the first ever Female LHS Athlete of the Year, played both Volleyball and basketball with Laura. Other inaugural basketball team members included: Pat Dickey, Karin Leisenger, Kathy Mack, Karin Mack, Kathy Reilly, Cindy Weimer and Debbie Whitler. Waiting in the wings on the JV squad were sister Joanne Shestina, Sue Fink, Charlene Hazeldine, Donna Lesienger, Debbie Schlundt, Carol Van Hal and Kathy Vargo. Coach Linda Perkins, Laura and all of these women build a program and a legacy from which all Rangers have benefited, from the obscure to the legendary. They deserve to remembered and honored during Women’s History Month and always.

Bridging Shestina, Kelly et al and today's team are among hundreds of Ranger girls who benefit from the grit of the pioneers, and to a transformative Federal Law. Established in 1972, Title IX mandates equal access to any program or activity that receives Federal financial assistance, including sports. Federally funded institutions, such as public schools, are legally required to provide girls and boys with equitable sports opportunities.

It states that “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

This year, Delaney Garcia and Mollie Henrikson were ALL-GLC first teamers, Sam Hudak was Second Team, and Molly Pilgrim and Sydney Hampton earned Honorable Mention. Their hard work helped the Rangers to a strong 15-8 record. Unlike Shestina’s group, they got to play in the State Tournament, defeating Brecksville before losing to a tough Strongsville team. Ranger Head Coach Julie Work, as much as anyone, recognized the value of Title Xi and Women’s athletics and beyond.

“Title IX goes beyond sports. It prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. Athletics is an integral part of the education programs and is thus covered.

Because of Title IX and the female pioneers before me, I have had the opportunity to not only play and coach a sport that I love, but also to also work in intercollegiate athletics. Because of women like Laura Shestina, who said ‘Why not?’ girls for the past 50 years don’t know what it is like to not have the opportunities afforded to them, whether it is in sport, academia or the workforce. Thanks to the women who participated before us, we have the ability to create change and inspire people, and continue to say ‘Why not?'

I am thankful for not only the women before me, but for the men that have been allies in our fight as well. Without champions on both sides of the coin, we cannot continue to move the needle forward.”

Moving the needle is just what Laura and her fellow pioneers did. For all her points and rebounds, her enduring impact is witnessed every time a girl lifts a weight, takes a shot, dives in the pool or kicks the soccer ball. Clearly, Laura’s contributions will long transcend her all too short time on this earth.