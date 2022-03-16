Mayor's Corner: Good News From The Lakewood Police Annual Report

The City of Lakewood Police Department recently released its Annual Report, which provides detailed data and trends in the city for 2021. The report shows that despite national trends of rising crime in the U.S., offenses in Lakewood are generally flat or lower than they were previously over a five-year lookback period. What’s especially encouraging is that violent crimes like assault, robbery, and burglary are down, as well as quality of life property crimes like theft.

This reduction in criminal activity within Lakewood actually goes against national trends, where violent crime data has ticked upward. The FBI’s most recent annual uniform crime report provides data showing that violent crime reached a low point in 2014, but since that time, there has been a significant rise in those offenses. Over the past two years, new and increased safety challenges also emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, Lakewood has not part of these national trends.

Even though the data in the Annual Report shows Lakewood safety headed in the right direction, I want to acknowledge that our city is always working to improve, and we also realize that there were a handful of concerning crimes last year that deeply affected our community. I am proud of our officers, who produced a very high clearance rate on those crimes, and do an excellent job keeping our city safe and serving our people.

Chief Kaucheck and I are always in conversation on how to get better, improve our strategy and tactics, and make smart investments that improve crime prevention. Whether that means increasing patrols in key areas and paying overtime when necessary or buying new equipment and hardware, our goal is to help officers be more effective and stop crime from happening. One investment from 2021 that we found highly impactful are the 40 new cameras installed citywide. Those cameras have directly led to numerous cases of serious crime being solved, and are a great resource for prevention and investigation.

My administration is currently exploring additional methods to be creative in ensuring that safety capacity is maintained. That includes looking at ways non-officers can help with keeping eyes on the community to make Lakewood safer while allowing officers to concentrate on dealing with direct calls for service and follow up on crimes.

I’m also proud that the annual report shows the focus that our police take a holistic approach to safety. Our officers know that not every situation is about crime or an arrest, and the data demonstrates this. The annual report’s section on crisis intervention is a great example of this, showing that the LPD has a high success rate in responding to those experiencing a mental health or similar crisis and that none of those calls resulted in an arrest.

For those interested in reading the 2021 Annual Report from the Lakewood Police Department, it can be found on our website. Go here to read the report: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/2021PoliceAnnualReport.pdf