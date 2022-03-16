March Virtual Children’s Meet The Author Events
March 21
Local author Ladosha Wright, hair stylist turned writer, combines her career in cosmetology with writing to promote her books to various audiences about self-acceptance, culture and life. In “Curly Hair Adventures,” Wright focuses on a difficult question young girls, of all ethnicities, want answered: “What can I do to manage my hair and how can I continue to take care of it?”
March 31
Local author Karen Tapp’s book, “Molly the Mallard Duck,” is the true story of Kathy and the mallard duck she named Molly. A bedtime story Karen told her niece when she was one year old, she is now sharing this story with your children.
