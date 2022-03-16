LHS Artists Reel In Honors In Area Contests

A number of Lakewood High students have won recognition for their artwork, including first-place prizes, in competitions held across Northeast Ohio recently. In the 77th annual Rotary Club of Lakewood & Rocky River Speech, Music, and Visual Arts Contest sponsored by Beck Center for the Arts, Lila Wright (elevator photography) and Grace Hoppel took the top two prizes in the visual arts competition. Inga Wilhelmy claimed first place with her Invitation to the Couch painting in the Beachwood Arts Council's Ileen Kelner Juried High School Art Show, and seven students had 15 pieces of artwork chosen to move on from regionals to state judging in the Governor's Youth Art Exhibition!



In the Rotary/Beck competition, students from the five Lakewood and Rocky River high schools including Lakewood High School, Lutheran High School West, Magnificat High School, Rocky River High School, and St. Edward High School, Lila Wright (1st) and Grace Hoppel (2nd) had their art chosen from 145 submissions. LHS students Alexa Colburn and Billy Hamilton also earned an Honorable Mention.



In the Region 8 contest for the Governor's Youth Art Exhibition, judges chose five of Inga Wilhelmy's pieces to move on to the state level for consideration of inclusion in the exhibit that begins in April in Columbus. Angelina Kona, Caleigh Naylon, Helen Roche, and Bee Rohrs (West Shore Media Art & Desing student) each had two pieces selected to advance. Rosie Lipka and Clare Morrissey each had one piece chosen to move on. Our students' art was chosen from more than 1,000 pieces submitted in Region 8!



Congratulations to these talented artists and their teachers, Dayna Hansen, Arline Olear, Amy Sedlak, and Annie McQuay.