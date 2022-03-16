LakewoodAlive's Loving Lakewood Fundraiser
Come and celebrate LakewoodAlive and our community's history by dressing up as your favorite historical character, artist, artwork or favorite ephemera from your most cherished museum.
Our spring fundraising event - Loving Lakewood: Let's Make History! will be held on May 21, 2022 outdoors at The Sanctuary Museum Courtyard.
Tickets for Loving Lakewood: Let’s Make History go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m. and can be secured at LakewoodAlive.org/LovingLakewood.
RSVP and invite your friends on Facebook
Thank you to our sponsors for their generous support.
Masterpiece Sponsor:
Cleveland Property Management Group
Preservation Sponsor:
First Federal Lakewood
Curator Sponsor:
Erie Industrial Equipment
Bar Sponsor:
Platform Beer Co.
Artifact Sponsor:
Erie Design