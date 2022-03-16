LakewoodAlive's Loving Lakewood Fundraiser

by Jaqueline Bon

Come and celebrate LakewoodAlive and our community's history by dressing up as your favorite historical character, artist, artwork or favorite ephemera from your most cherished museum. 
 
Our spring fundraising event - Loving Lakewood: Let's Make History! will be held on May 21, 2022 outdoors at The Sanctuary Museum Courtyard. 
 
Tickets for Loving Lakewood: Let’s Make History go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m. and can be secured at LakewoodAlive.org/LovingLakewood
 
RSVP and invite your friends on Facebook
 
Thank you to our sponsors for their generous support.
 
Masterpiece Sponsor:
Cleveland Property Management Group
 
Preservation Sponsor:
First Federal Lakewood
 
Curator Sponsor:
Erie Industrial Equipment
 
Bar Sponsor: 
Platform Beer Co.
 
Artifact Sponsor:
Erie Design

Read More on
Volume 18, Issue 7, Posted 11:55 AM, 03.16.2022