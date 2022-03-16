Lakewood Students Place First At Science Olympiad

On Saturday, March 6, Lakewood locals Yianni Gountis and Brian Milindi placed first in the "Simple Machines" category in the 2022 Science Olympiad competition held at Case Western Reserve University. They were a part of the Birchwood team, coached by Linda Brown, Michelle Bogden, Lauren Miller, Sam Miller, and Rana Bottino that have been practicing since October 2021. This team composed of fourth through sixth-grade students faced off with many local schools and this event and met with great results.

Ohio’s brightest middle and high school students attended the Ohio Science Olympiad regional tournament. Ohio Science Olympiad is the state’s premier competition that allows students in grades 5-12 to demonstrate their skills in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) areas.

“Science Olympiad students went through a rigorous tryout process in October to be selected for Team 1 or Team 2 in November. Students have been working diligently since November each week after school for an hour on Wednesdays. Many teams also put in extra time over weekends testing, building, and studying. We are very proud of the hard work they put in and their ability to be flexible when changes needed to be made along the way!" reported the Birchwood coaches.

Abigail McNaughton is an alumni of Birchwood School of Hawken and excited to be reporting on the successes of current students.