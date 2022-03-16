

This week, we are highlighting Viktor Schreckengost's "Early Settler," known to Lakewoodites as "Johnny Appleseed."



"Early Settler" is an 18-foot-tall terra cotta sculpture commissioned by the Lakewood Board of Education to adorn the new Civic Auditorium at Lakewood High School in 1954.



The sculpture won first prize at the Third Architectural Ceramic Sculpture Competition, Syracuse Museum of Fine Arts, 1954.



Viktor Schreckengost was a renowned artist, industrial designer and teacher who taught at Cleveland Institute of Art for 78 years.



It seemed fitting that the sculpture portray early settlers of the region however, there are two interpretations of this legendary character…



The artist created the sculpture to be Johnny Appleseed, sowing apple trees all throughout America.



According to the plaque inside of Lakewood High School, the character is based off of local legend Dr. Jared Potter Kirtland: Botanist, Doctor, Naturalist, and Early Settler of Lakewood (back when it was still Rockport, OH).



Viktor Schreckengost also created the famous mammoth and mastodon sculpture in University Circle and “The New Yorker (Jazz) Bowl” commissioned by Eleanor Roosevelt.



He died in 2008 at age 101. Nearly a decade later, in his honor, the sculpture was cleaned and restored after over 60 years outdoors exposed to the elements.





