Lakewood Makes History: A City Of Farms And Fruit Orchards



In celebration of Loving Lakewood: Let's Make History!, we are highlighting the history of our city and organization. Take a journey back in Lakewood’s history to a time when the city was dotted with farmhouses and fruit orchards.



150 years or so ago, you might have heard the clippity-clop of a horse-pulled fruit wagon traveling to the market on the oak planks paving Detroit Avenue.



The French & Andrews 80-acre fruit farm, run by Edwin & Virginia Andrews and her uncle Collins French, was located between Detroit Avenue and Lake Erie from Lakeland to Andrews Avenues.



Their farm was known to be beautiful, landscaped with fragrant plum and cherry blossoms and was famous for harvesting delicious strawberries, grapes, apples and pears.



The Andrews home on Detroit Avenue, built in the 1850s, was torn down in the late 1930s to make way for Lakewood Plaza (formerly Mars Shopping Center) and its parking lot.



Lakewood was once a major supplier of produce for Cleveland. There were multiple fruit farms in Lakewood, which also included The Hall Fruit Farm, located further west on Detroit Avenue.



Although the farms are long gone, Andrews, French, Hall, and Virginia’s names became street titles, forever ingraining their legacy into Lakewood!





