Lakewood League of Women Voters Diamond Anniversary, 100 Pillars Spotlight: Mary Warren, Voter Services Chair Emerita

Mary Warren has been registering voters in the Lakewood High School Cafeteria for a very long time. Her 'No nonsense’ approach brings order to the cafeteria lunch table as she quizzes the candidates for eligibility. “Who will be 18 by the next election?” Some raise their hands, others just point. “Here.” She hands them a registration form. “Fill this out.” “What is it?“ “You’re going to register to vote,“ she says. “No, I’m…I don’t want…,” they stammer. “Yes,” she replies, “we need you to participate in the decisions being made.” To their blank stare, she returns a look of concern. They understand.

The difference between need and want is something Mary knows quite well. A life long social worker, she is committed to improving the lives of people in Northeast Ohio. At 92, her involvement with the Citizens Advisory Board to Juvenile Court is coming to an end, but three League members will be replacing her. Her new engagement? She’s actively registering voters at her new apartment building where she is concerned about low voter turn out, of course.

Mary has been concerned about citizen participation since joining the League of Women Voters over 60 years ago. She has registered thousands of voters; led and participated in many studies; and educated herself and other League members on issues for over half a century. She even testified before Congress on the urgent need for affordable senior housing. She’ll tell you with a little chuckle and smile, “I’m in the Congressional Record.”

In 2021 we created the Mary Warren Impact Scholarship to honor her commitment and drive. We recognize Lakewood High School Seniors who exemplify her values of volunteerism and democracy. We are currently raising funds and will be hosting a ‘Disco Ball’ on April 30, 2022 for these scholarships. Watch this space for details on this upcoming dance, competition, and fun-fest. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact megbenko22@gmail.com.

To make a direct donation to the Mary Warren Impact Scholarship: Go to https://www.lwvgreatercleveland.org. Click on Donate at the top of the first page. Click on Education Fund. Complete your information AND add Mary Warren Scholarship to the Contribution Details Comment section. OR: Please make your tax deductible check out to: LWVGC Education Fund… and write Mary Warren Scholarship on the Memo line. Mail your check to: LWVGC Education Fund P.O. Box 5310 Cleveland, OH 44101

To apply for the Mary Warren Impact Scholarship for LHS Seniors: https://tinyurl.com/LWVMaryWarrenScholarship2021. The application closes on April 10, 2022.