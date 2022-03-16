Lakewood City Council Losing O'Malley

File Under Hottest Rumor On The Streets: Lakewood loses Ward 4 Councilman Daniel O’Malley to a “hire” calling.

I cannot get into how or why I have this feeling, but indealingwithpeopleinand around town, suddenly the talk about Lakewood Council- man Daniel O’Malley has gone from, “He is doing a good job” to “You know Dan O’Malley has a real future in the real

world.” He is making a differ- ence already advocating for his union members to the Bibb administration, where Dan served on the new mayor’s tran- sition team.

Of course it could be some- thinginDan’srealjobwiththe North Shore Federation Of Labor/A.F.L.C.I.O.

If the rumor is true, and it is, I wish Dan the best, he has been good for Council and Lakewood.