Healthy Lakewood Foundation Announces 2022 Grants Program

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) Board of Directors is excited to announce new funding opportunities for 2022. Since March 2020, the Foundation has focused its grantmaking on responsive funding for initiatives and programs related to the COVID pandemic. Although a response to pandemic-related recovery continues to be important, HLF recognizes that a more comprehensive approach to grantmaking is vital to advance health and wellbeing in the Lakewood community.

HLF’s 2022 grant programs are built on the Foundation’s core belief that social determinants of health - the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age - significantly support or hinder health for all individuals and communities.

HLF has created distinct grant programs to support a spectrum of approaches to address the needs of populations in pursuit of improved health for Lakewood residents.

Community Grants will open to applicants on March 28. These grants are designed to support providers of care and direct service, advocates, community engagement, and research to advance existing programs and envision new strategies to support the Lakewood community.

Neighborhood Opportunity Grants will open in August 2022 and provide small, accessible, and community-based grants that support organizations and groups to initiate and expand meaningful projects at the hyperlocal level.

System-Level Grants will commence in 2022 via a by-invitation-only process. These larger grants are directed to organizations undertaking system-level efforts (policy, advocacy, research) that seek to address the major challenges faced by certain populations and/or the general Lakewood community.

COVID-Response Grants will continue on a limited basis to support efforts that enhance the capacity for response to and recovery from the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“We are excited to begin a comprehensive grantmaking process to engage a range of non-profits, community organizations and residents to expand the services and programs that foster health and wellbeing in Lakewood,” said Kate Ingersoll, HLF’s Executive Director.

To learn more about HLF’s grant programs, please visit its website: https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/