Dive In To Lakewood Rec's Underwater Egg Hunt

Grab your bathing suits, towels, baskets and goggles for Lakewood Recreation’s annual Underwater Egg Hunt. This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Lakewood High School Pool beginning at 9:30am.

Children are split up into age groups for the hunt. All children ages 6 and under must be accompanied by an adult in the pool; no separate registration fee is required for the adults accompanying younger children. Eggs can be redeemed for prizes after the hunt.

Don’t be fooled by the name; not all the eggs sink. Approximately half of the eggs float at the surface. The other eggs are spread out on the pool bottom, varying in depth from 3.5 feet deep to 9 feet deep. There are a variety of activities in the pool for the children to participate in when not diving for eggs. There are pool toys out for the little ones, and, always a favorite, the high dive for the older kiddos.

Pre-register and save - $7 registration available only through April 18. Registration is available online at www.lakewoodrecreation.com. We look forward to seeing everyone for this year’s hunt.