Culinary Students Earn Top Ratings In Contest

Congratulations to the West Shore Career-Tech culinary arts students who earned gold and silver ratings in the Baking & Pastry, and Culinary Arts events in the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America's regional competition held at Tri-C Feb. 26. Earning gold in the Culinary Arts category were Garrett Schweter, Sophia Fishbaugh and Christian Reyes. In the Baking & Pastry event, Tahoora Syed and Laura Kotran each earned a silver rating. Students will be notified March 15 if they qualify for the state competition.



The Culinary Arts event recognizes participants' ability to demonstrate ability to produce a quality three-course meal using industrial culinary techniques and equipment. Participants must develop a plan for the time allotted, prepare menu items given to them prior to the event, and present prepared items to evaluators.



The Baking & Pastry event recognizes participants enrolled in career-technical culinary programs for their ability to demonstrate baking and pastry skills through the preparation of a quick bread, choux pastry, and demonstration of cake decorating skills. Participants must develop a plan for the time allotted, prepare menu items at the time of the event, and present prepared items to evaluators.



Students have been practicing and perfecting their skills for the past few months after school to prepare for the competition. Nice to see the hard work pay off!