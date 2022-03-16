Connecting For Kids Teams With Lakewood Elks Lodge #1350 And Rotary Club Of Lakewood & Rocky River For 10th Meet And Greet

After taking two years off, the Connecting for Kids Meet and Greet is back in Rocky River offering local families resources for children struggling with academic concerns, behavior problems, depression, anxiety and other issues brought about by the pandemic. The event will take place on Thursday, April 7 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Don Umerley Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River.

Approximately 50 vendors will be on hand representing area therapists, summer camps, adaptive sports and other programs.

For a complete list of participants, and to register for either the in-person resource fair OR to reserve a grab & go bag, visit connectingforkids.org/meetandgreet, or call/text: 440-570-5908 (para español, 440-907-9130).

Connecting for Kids is partnering with the Lakewood Elks Lodge #1350 to offer resource bags for the event while the professional networking hour is generously supported by the Rotary Club of Lakewood & Rocky River.

“With so many families in crisis due to the effects of the pandemic, we are so appreciative that the local Elks Lodge and Rotary Club have stepped in to help with this event,” said Sarah Rintamaki, Executive Director of Connecting for Kids. “Both groups put such an emphasis on community service that we are proud to work alongside them to enhance this resource fair, especially as we celebrate its 10th anniversary.”

The Meet and Greet offers families concerned about their child (ages birth – 12 years) two options to get information:

Option #1: Indoor, In-Person Event

The socially distanced in-person event allows families time to interact with a variety of programs and services aimed at helping children thrive. Spanish translation will be available at the event. Those who pre-register and attend the fair will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 VISA gift card.

Option #2: Grab & Go Pickup

New this year! Families who are not comfortable attending an in-person event can drive up to the tent in front of the Don Umerley Civic Center during fair hours to receive materials in a safe, socially distanced way.

Resource Bag

Whichever option a family chooses, they will receive a free grab & go bag filled with fliers and resources from providers located in Cuyahoga and Eastern Lorain Counties, a folder filled with information from our sponsors that can be used to organize the materials.

The Platinum Plus sponsors of the 10th Annual Meet and Greet are Julie Billiart Schools, State Support Team Region 3, and Westlake Porter Public Library.

Lorilynn Wolf is the Communications Director for Connecting for Kids.