The Tree Advisory And Education Board Partners With LO Contest

What does it mean to be distinguished?

The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines “distinguished” as marked by eminence, distinction or excellence.

So what makes a tree distinguished? Is it very tall? Or scary-looking? Does it have an amazing shape? Nice shade?

We are looking to find those trees.

The Tree Advisory and Education Board (TAEB) is teaming up with the Lakewood Observer to put on “The Most Distinguished Tree In Lakewood Contest.” ANYONE CAN WIN! All you need to do is observe trees.

Stay tuned, details will be announced in the next Lakewood Observer.

TAEB is working to encourage the planting of new trees, celebrating trees, educating residents regarding responsible tree stewardship, promoting the benefits of tree planting on private property and educating the public about the need to increase the tree canopy in Lakewood.