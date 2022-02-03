Starr Gazer
MARCH
ARIES: Jupiter & the Sun are lined up this month in the Ram's behind the scenes 12th house, keep the Leprechaun in you on the down-low, that’s where you’re likely to find your pot of gold.
TAURUS: The Bull is going to want to come out of his Bullpen on St. Patty’s day, get together with a group of your cohorts, for a wee little corned beef & a Guinness or two at a local pub.
GEMINI: The Twins may have to spend a little more time at the office this Irish holiday, there’s a lot of action in your career, but there’s two of you, so send one to the party till you get there.
CANCER: The Crab just might be hopping a plane to Dublin or Limerick City this St. Pat’s Day, your action is with foreigners and overseas travel this month, feeling lucky? Do it…
LEO: The King/Queen of the Jungle may just be getting a little bit of the Irish Gold coming to you from another source, your 8th house of other people’s money is lighting up green & gold.
VIRGO: You’ll be enjoying a bit of the romantic side of you, tradition says “it’s good luck to kiss an Irish lad or lass on St. Patrick’s Day…use your Irish charm & pull out all the stops.
LIBRA: You’ll be spending more time than one should be, trying to decide which Irish Pub you want to go to to grab yourself a lager or a stout, after all Lakewood does have a lot of choices, good luck to you lad.
SCORPIO: The Scorpion’s luck lands in the 5th house of romance & creativity, you’ll have to put that stinger away first, come out of hiding & find that mysterious one under a rainbow.
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s magic happens at home this St. Patty’s Day, get the corned beef & cabbage started early in the crockpot, then invite the whole clan over, have plenty of Harp.
CAPRICORN: For the Goat, your bit of the Irish luck falls on you within your community, so get thee self to the Parade, bring with you a thermos of Hot Toddy to keep you warm & toasty.
AQUARIUS: You’re finding a lot of action going on in your 2nd house of finances & security this St. Patrick’s Day, get all your ducks in a row, then start singing your version of Danny Boy.
PISCES: The Fish is feasibly one of the luckiest ones this St. Pat’s Day, it’s all about you, pour yourself a Jameson, grab a four-leaf-clover then start doing the Baby Shark Dance in your pond.
Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.