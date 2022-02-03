Starr Gazer

MARCH

ARIES: Jupiter & the Sun are lined up this month in the Ram's behind the scenes 12th house, keep the Leprechaun in you on the down-low, that’s where you’re likely to find your pot of gold.

TAURUS: The Bull is going to want to come out of his Bullpen on St. Patty’s day, get together with a group of your cohorts, for a wee little corned beef & a Guinness or two at a local pub.

GEMINI: The Twins may have to spend a little more time at the office this Irish holiday, there’s a lot of action in your career, but there’s two of you, so send one to the party till you get there.

CANCER: The Crab just might be hopping a plane to Dublin or Limerick City this St. Pat’s Day, your action is with foreigners and overseas travel this month, feeling lucky? Do it…

LEO: The King/Queen of the Jungle may just be getting a little bit of the Irish Gold coming to you from another source, your 8th house of other people’s money is lighting up green & gold.

VIRGO: You’ll be enjoying a bit of the romantic side of you, tradition says “it’s good luck to kiss an Irish lad or lass on St. Patrick’s Day…use your Irish charm & pull out all the stops.

LIBRA: You’ll be spending more time than one should be, trying to decide which Irish Pub you want to go to to grab yourself a lager or a stout, after all Lakewood does have a lot of choices, good luck to you lad.

SCORPIO: The Scorpion’s luck lands in the 5th house of romance & creativity, you’ll have to put that stinger away first, come out of hiding & find that mysterious one under a rainbow.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s magic happens at home this St. Patty’s Day, get the corned beef & cabbage started early in the crockpot, then invite the whole clan over, have plenty of Harp.

CAPRICORN: For the Goat, your bit of the Irish luck falls on you within your community, so get thee self to the Parade, bring with you a thermos of Hot Toddy to keep you warm & toasty.

AQUARIUS: You’re finding a lot of action going on in your 2nd house of finances & security this St. Patrick’s Day, get all your ducks in a row, then start singing your version of Danny Boy.

PISCES: The Fish is feasibly one of the luckiest ones this St. Pat’s Day, it’s all about you, pour yourself a Jameson, grab a four-leaf-clover then start doing the Baby Shark Dance in your pond.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com