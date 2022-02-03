Rotary Foundation Offering Five Scholarships

The Lakewood/Rocky River Rotary Foundation is offering high school seniors grants for study at any accredited post-high school educational institution. Five grants of $3,000 will be awarded toward the cost of one year’s tuition.

Applicants must be a member of the 2022 graduating class of any accredited high school; be a resident of the Lakewood or Rocky River school district; show a record of academic success in his/her high school career; have applied to a specific college, university, community or junior college, or trade or professional school; and have no direct relationship to a current or honorary Rotarian.

Applications must be received by 3 p.m. Monday, April 11. The awards will be presented on June 6.

Required information must be submitted on the application form that can be downloaded at https://www.lakewoodrockyriverrotary.org.

Guidelines for submitting the application, as well as other criteria, are included.