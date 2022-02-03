Roosevelt Student Wins State Fire Safety Contest

Roosevelt fifth-grader Mariah King has been selected as one of the winners of the the Division of the State Fire Marshal's Fire Safety Poster Contest. The Board of Education, Mayor Meghan George, Fire Chief Tim Dunphy and Fire Marshal Ryan Fairbanks, and a representative from the state fire marshal's office recognized Mariah for her excellent artwork at the Feb. 22 Board meeting. Mariah was one of only six winners from across the state in her fifth-grade division. Congratulations, Mariah!