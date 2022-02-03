Now Open: Decent Shape Strength + Wellness Studio

A long vacant storefront across from St. Edward’s High School is buzzing with life once again.

That storefront belongs to Decent Shape Strength + Wellness Studio, which opened its doors in December. The 1,000-square foot space offers personal/semi-private training, yoga classes, and unique health & wellness workshops.

“We deliver expert instruction in a fun, intimate environment,” says owner Brandon Hall, an NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist. “It’s been great partnering with other local wellness entrepreneurs to bring unique experiences to the space. It’s our goal to help Lakewood become a healthier, happier community.”

Hall specializes in programs that prioritize functional strength and athleticism. A typical training day may feature Trap Bar Deadlifts, Band-Assisted Push-Ups, and unique core exercises like a Bodysaw or Deadbug. Every client’s progress is recorded for each workout, which helps them gain the ability and confidence to lift heavier weights and perform more challenging exercise variations.

“Many people will try to follow programs that don’t put them in position to be successful. We focus on solutions that match your goals, your body, and your current fitness level. Our group workouts are very intimate — no more than four people per session — so everyone gets plenty of hands-on attention and coaching,” says Hall.

“You have the potential to get stronger and more athletic than you realize. You might just need to adjust how you perform certain exercises and train with a coach who knows what you’re capable of.”

In addition to training sessions with Hall, Decent Shape also offers twice weekly yoga classes with Emily Kloss, RYT 200. Tuesday nights feature a relaxed “Yin/Yang” flow while Saturday mornings feature a more fast-paced “Vinyasa” flow. Other events on the studio’s schedule include a Self-Massage and Mobility Workshop with Christina Metz, LMT and owner of Move Free Massage Therapy, and an Intro to Kettlebell Training Workshop with Amanda Hudock, RKC.

Decent Shape Strength + Wellness Studio is located at 13439 Detroit Ave. across from St. Edward’s High School. You can view the studio schedule at thedecentshape.com and follow them on Instagram @decent.shape.

Brandon Hall is the owner of Decent Shape Strength + Wellness Studio in Lakewood, OH. He is an NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and a Precision Nutrition L1 Coach. Hall is a proud Lakewood resident who enjoys all things health, food, and fitness.