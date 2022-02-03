Mayor's Corner: New Cove Community Center - Strong Communities Are Intentionally Built And Supported

In April, The City of Lakewood’s Human Services Department will open its new home to the community at the former Cove United Methodist Church site. After much public input to clarify the vision for the campus, we are looking forward to unifying the City’s Human Service programs into one building to provide an incredible asset for Lakewood. For decades, the programs of the Division of Aging, Youth, and Early Childhood were operated out of multiple facilities. While services have always been top notch, we believe that bringing them together under a single roof will provide an opportunity for greater community impact. The consolidation will create more synergy among Divisions, particularly in the area of intergenerational programming opportunities.

The new Cove Community Center at 12501 Lake Avenue will be home to senior nutrition, transportation and activity programs; the Lakewood Family Room;(H2O) Help to Others (Youth service-learning volunteer and leadership program); community based social work services; and the Juvenile Diversion program. In addition to these core offerings, Cove will offer flexible meeting space to help with family and resident connectivity and engagement.

The project also allowed us to take a historic church building that might have otherwise been demolished for dense development and creatively adapt it to serve our community’s needs. Another major plus of this project is that the 1.7-acre property has significant mature trees and greenspace that we can preserve and provide for public access. We have incorporated elements to promote health and wellness space outdoors as well as recreations spaces for all age residents. The site also has enough space for us to integrate stormwater retention infrastructure in the future, helping to meet our obligations regarding federal clean water laws.

I’m grateful to Director of Human Services Toni Gelsomino, who spearheaded this project and has served our city so well for decades. And Toni would remind me that many Lakewood leaders and Human Service staff have advocated and championed this model for the Department of Human Services for almost 40 years. We are fortunate to have visionary thinkers and doers that continue to recognize that strong communities are intentionally built and supported. The project also received strong support from Lakewood City Council and our statehouse representatives who advocated on the city’s behalf to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addition Services. This has truly been a team effort.

We will soon announce the date for a grand opening ceremony and open house for the new Cove Community Center. I invite you to attend and take advantage of the opportunity to tour the space and learn more about how it will serve our residents.