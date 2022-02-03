March Events At Lakewood Public Library

Lakewood Public Library is excited to host upcoming virtual events this March. You can watch these programs on facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary and twitter.com/lakewoodlibrary every Thursday evening of the month at 7:00 p.m.

March 3

We expect our modern first ladies to be activists, hostesses, White House caretakers, and more but why? From the very first receptions held by Martha Washington to the groundbreaking activism of Eleanor Roosevelt, explore The Role of the First Lady with this virtual program from the First Ladies National Historic Site.

March 10

Huron author Mila Kette will talk about her historical fiction novel "Finding Cristina." Written under the pen name of Emilia Rosa, Kette’s novel is set in the 1920s in the beautiful Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. When the family debts start piling up, young Cristina must take action. Kette will discuss the inspiration behind her writing.

March 17

Good food comes from the heart and the "Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen" is a labor of love. Edited and curated by Clevelander Meredith Pangrace, this collection from professional and home chefs blends stories and mouth-watering recipes for vegan versions of Midwest favorites including Polish Boys and Cincinnati chili.

March 24

Cleveland photographer Bridget Caswell will discuss her porch portrait project which culminated in her photography book "Homebody: A Portrait of Our Community." Portraits of her Colinwood neighbors capture everyday moments and uncertainties. Caswell’s work was also featured in a gallery show at Photocentric.

March 31

First ladies would look significantly different without the help of people behind the scenes. This program from the First Ladies National Historic Site explores the stories of The Women Behind the Women, highlighting Ona Judge, Martha Washington’s enslaved maid and Elizabeth Keckley, designer and seamstress for Mary Lincoln.

