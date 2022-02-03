LHS Spring Musical Set For March 10-12

The Lakewood High School Barnstormers Drama Club will present "Songs for a New World" by Jason Robert Brown as its spring musical. The will be three performances: March 10, 11 and 12, starting at 7:30 pm at the Civic Auditorium. March 10-12. The production features an ensemble cast and a student orchestra pit all telling stories about life and the experiences that unite us. Advance tickets can be purchased online are $8 for adults and $5 for students. You can access the online ticket portal at https://www.payschoolsevents.com/events/details/19415 or on the Lakewood City Schools webiste (www.lakewoodcityschools.org). Tickets at the door are $10 adults, $8 students.